Bhavani Island will reopen on September 1: Minister

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the flood-hit Bhavani Island incurred a loss of over ₹2 crore due to the damages and will be reopened for public on September 1 after the restoration of basic facilities.

The island remained closed for the past 15 days owing to floods in the Krishna and its aftermath.

Mr. Rao, along with Principal Secretary to Govt. (YAT & C) K. Praveen Kumar, AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Kanaging Director Pravin Kumar, visited the island on Tuesday and inspected the damaged premises.

He said that the officials estimated that it would take about three months to restore all the damaged components on the island. He asked them to make it possible in a month or 45 days.

Mr. Rao said that there is scope for the island income to be increased from current ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore and all steps would be taken for this.

Majority of the damage was caused to landscaping worth nearly ₹1 crore, ornamental tower worth ₹24 crore and others. The multimedia show with the musical fountain was also badly damaged and the private partners would take care of the restoration works. Components like selfie point, electrical equipment, pathways, signage boards and others got washed away by the flood while several others got damaged.

The island submerged under several feet of water from August 13 to 19 when Prakasam Barrage received heavy inflows.