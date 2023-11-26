ADVERTISEMENT

Bhavani Island celebrates Karthika Mahotsavam

November 26, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Artists performing at the ‘Karthika Maasam’ celebrations at Bhavani Island in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The picturesque Bhawani Island, perched on River Krishna, came alive Sunday when the Religious Tourism wing of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) hosted the traditional ‘Shiva-Parvathi Kalyanam’ and a ‘Vanabhojana Mahotsavam’ as part of the auspicious ‘Karthika Maasam’.

This was followed by serving of traditional food and a range of cultural acts put together by members of Sunshine Events.

APTDC organised the ceremony in collaboration with Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam; and Tourism Minister R.K. Roja presided over the occasion.

APTDC Executive Director (Operations) A.A.L. Padmavathi, Special Officer (Religious Tourism) Srinivas, General Manager (Water Fleet) Nageswara Rao, Bhavani Island Srinivasa Rao, Director-Administration of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) Kanaka Durga, Assistant Director Lajwanthi Naidu, Vijayawada Divisional Manager Srinivas and other department officials and other staff were present at the celebrations.

