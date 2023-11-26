Bhavani Island celebrates Karthika Mahotsavam

The picturesque Bhawani Island, perched on River Krishna, came alive Sunday when the Religious Tourism wing of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) hosted the traditional ‘Shiva-Parvathi Kalyanam’ and a ‘Vanabhojana Mahotsavam’ as part of the auspicious ‘Karthika Maasam’.
This was followed by serving of traditional food and a range of cultural acts put together by members of Sunshine Events.
APTDC organised the ceremony in collaboration with Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam; and Tourism Minister R.K. Roja presided over the occasion.
ADVERTISEMENT
APTDC Executive Director (Operations) A.A.L. Padmavathi, Special Officer (Religious Tourism) Srinivas, General Manager (Water Fleet) Nageswara Rao, Bhavani Island Srinivasa Rao, Director-Administration of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) Kanaka Durga, Assistant Director Lajwanthi Naidu, Vijayawada Divisional Manager Srinivas and other department officials and other staff were present at the celebrations.
ADVERTISEMENT