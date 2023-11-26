Bhavani Island celebrates Karthika Mahotsavam

November 26, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The picturesque Bhawani Island, perched on River Krishna, came alive Sunday when the Religious Tourism wing of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) hosted the traditional ‘Shiva-Parvathi Kalyanam’ and a ‘Vanabhojana Mahotsavam’ as part of the auspicious ‘Karthika Maasam’.

This was followed by serving of traditional food and a range of cultural acts put together by members of Sunshine Events.

APTDC organised the ceremony in collaboration with Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam; and Tourism Minister R.K. Roja presided over the occasion.