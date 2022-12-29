Bhavani Island being spruced up to host New Year party

December 29, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Bhavani Island Tourism Corporation are sprucing up the sprawling island for a New Year bash that the AP Tourism wing proposes to host here on the night of December 31.

The New Year eve party will start at 7 p.m. on December 31 (Saturday) on the island that offers myriad entertaining options.

The celebrations will include a musical night, free boat ride, stand-up comedy, games for children and unlimited food (veg and non-veg). Those interested can book their tickets using the link https://bit.ly/bitc_2k23. The cost of the ticket is ₹1499 for an adult and ₹750 for a child.

Handloom exhibition

Women can blend amusement with shopping by visiting the handloom and handicrafts exhibition at the island, which started on December 28 and will continue till January 17. A 30% discount on all the handloom products is being offered.