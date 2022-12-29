HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhavani Island being spruced up to host New Year party

December 29, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

Officials of the Bhavani Island Tourism Corporation are sprucing up the sprawling island for a New Year bash that the AP Tourism wing proposes to host here on the night of December 31.

The New Year eve party will start at 7 p.m. on December 31 (Saturday) on the island that offers myriad entertaining options.

The celebrations will include a musical night, free boat ride, stand-up comedy, games for children and unlimited food (veg and non-veg). Those interested can book their tickets using the link https://bit.ly/bitc_2k23. The cost of the ticket is ₹1499 for an adult and ₹750 for a child.

Handloom exhibition

Women can blend amusement with shopping by visiting the handloom and handicrafts exhibition at the island, which started on December 28 and will continue till January 17. A 30% discount on all the handloom products is being offered.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.