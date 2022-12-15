Bhavani Devotees throng Kanakadurga Temple as relinquishment begins

December 15, 2022 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The premises of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri was thronged from the early hours on Thursday by Bhavani devotees as a large number of them started arriving for relenquishment of the 40-day deeksha from various corners on the State. Thousands of devotees reached the city on Wednesday evening and the number has been increasing ever since.

The relenquishment at the temple began with the Agni Pratistapana ritual performed by the temple priests in the presence of executive officer D. Bramarambha and others.

All the roads leading to the temple turned red as Bhavani devotees in red clothes gathered in large numbers. Devotees who come from far off places in the State as well as neighbouring States by various means of transport including on foot circumambulate the Indrakeeladri before having the darshan of the presiding diety atop the hill.

Later, they make sacrificial offering at the homagundam (a pit for sacred fire) and proceed to the Krishna River ghats to take a holy dip.

Officials made all arrangements for the devotees at the bathing ghats, temple, tonsure centre and others. Devotees can visit the temple between 3 am and 11 pm daily until December 20. About 4,500 policemen were deployed in 43 sectors (28 law and order and 15 traffic) for smooth conduct of the relinquishment ceremony. About five lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during the six-day relinquishment ceremony.

Meanwhile, city police have imposed traffic restrictions till December 20. Long distance APSRTC buses heading towards Hyderabad, Jagayyapet and Nandigama will be diverted at PNBS main gate via Varadhi Junction, Benz Circle flyover, Ramavarappadu Ring, Inner Ring Road, CVR Flyover and Goppaludi Y Junction. There will be no diversion for buses coming to PNBS from Hyderabad.

Similarly, RTC city buses heading towards Ibrahimpatnam will be diverted via Police Control Room junction, Hanuman Pet, Eluru Locks, Prabhas College, Nandamuri Nagar and Kabela Centre.

There will be no interruption to traffic to and fro Bhavanipuram via Kankadurga Flyover and Chittinagar Tunnel road. However, the road below the Kankadurga Flyover between the temple and Kummaripalem will be closed for all vehicles. Also, Prakasam Barrage would be closed for all vehicles and High Court and Secretariat staff were asked to use Kanakadurga Varadhi.