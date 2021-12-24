Bhavani deeksha viramana from today

Durga temple authorities expecting five lakh devotees

The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam has made elaborate arrangements for the Bhavani Deeksha viranama (relinquishment) from Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, devasthanam trust board chairman Pyla Somi Naidu said the relinquishment process would be conducted on the lines of Dasara festival.

Five queue lines would move simultaneously from Vinayaka temple on Canal Road to Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here. All the queue lines were meant for free darshan. The temple management had made arrangements for hassle-free giri pradakshina, circumambulation of Indrakeeladri, for the convenience of the devotees.

The roads had been recarpeted and made pothole-free, and a walking track had also been earmarked. At Sitammavari Paadalu, 500 people could take shower at a time. At the tonsuring hall, about 200 people could be accommodated for tonsuring. The Bhavanis and their family members had been requested to follow COVID guidelines and cooperate with the temple administration, he said.

Temple Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba said the devasthanam authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the programme. The temple was expecting a devotee rush of about five lakh from December 25 to 29. Also, the devotee spillover was possible on December 30 and 31, she said.

Free prasadam

The EO said the temple was making arrangements for free prasadam, pulihora and daddojanam to the devotees visiting the temple. Pulihora prasadam would be given from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sambar rice and curd rice would be distributed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Again from 4 p.m. till night, tomato baath would be served to the devotees visiting the temple. Adequate laddu prasadam was being prepared to meet the demand. About five lakh laddus would be prepared everyday, she said.

The temple pradhana archaka L. Durga Prasad and Sthanacharya Siva Prasad said the temple would be thrown open for darshan after 8 a.m. on Saturday On remaining days, the darshan would be from 3 a..m to 10 p.m. Except during nivedana (time to offer naivedyam), darshan would be uninterrupted. Agni pratishatapana at homa gundams would be done at around 8.10 a.m.., they said.