Bhavani Deeksha from November 15

Sri Durga Malleswaraswamyvarla Devasthanam on Sunday released a calendar and has made elaborate arrangements for Bhavani Deeksha Mahotsavams beginning on November 15.

Arrangements for shower baths at Sitammavari paadalu, laddu counters at Kanaka Durga Nagar, free prasadam counters were being made.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the devasthanam Trust chairman Pyla Somi Naidu, executive officer Bramaramba and others said that the ‘Bhavani mala dharana’ would commence on November 15 and end on November 19 for mandala deeksha.

Similarly, for artha mandala deeksha, the mala dharana would be from December 5 to 9. The deeksha viramana (relinquishment of deeksha) would be from December 25 to 29, they said.

The EO said that giri pradakshina and chandi homam would be held from December 25 to 29. Maha poornahuti would be performed on December 29 at 10.30 a.m. while kalasa jyothi mahotsavam would be organised from Sivarama Kshetram at Satyanarayanapuram to the temple on December 18 at 6.30 p.m.

Online tickets

The devotees would have to follow the COVID guidelines and purchase tickets online by visiting the website https://aptemples.ap.gov.in. Both free darshan and ₹100 tickets would be issued online. Those without tickets would not be allowed for darshan.

The Devasthanam has been arranging queue lines from Vinayaka temple on Canal Road to the Kanaka Durga temple at Indrakeeladri. The temple would be thrown open for darshan from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.