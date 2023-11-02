Bhavani Deeksha conferment to begin at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on November 23

November 02, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam is making arrangements for the Bhavani Deeksha this year.

Temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao told the media on November 2 (Thursday) said that Bhavani Deeksha would be conferred between November 23 to 27 this year.

The conferment of deeksha would begin on the auspicious Kartika Sudda Ekadasi and it would conclude on Kartika Pournami on November 27, he said, adding that the temple authorities were expecting a huge rush during the relinquishment of the vow (Bhavani Deekha Viramana) which would begin in the first week of January, 2024.

Artha Mandala Deeksha would be conferred from December 13 to 17. The devotees would have to relinquish their deeksha between January 3 and January 7. The temple priests would organise the Kalasa Jyothi and Nagarotsavam on December 26, he said.

The temple administration organises the Kalasa Jyothi and Nagartosavam from the Sri Siva Rama Kshetram (Ramakoti) at Satyanarayanapuram to the Kanaka Durga temple.

Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Sthanacharya Vishnubotla Sivaprasada Sarma, Trust Board members Batchu Madhavi Krishna, Kesari Nagamani, Executive Engineer K.V.S. Koteswara Rao, Assistant Executive Officers N. Ramesh, B. Venkat Reddy and others were present.

