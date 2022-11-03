Bhavani Deeksha conferment at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada from November 4

Process will continue till November 8, says EO

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests would confer Bhavani Deeksha to devotees from November 4 to 8.

Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bhramaramba, on Thursday, released a schedule for the Bhavani Deeksha this year.

The EO said that the conferment of deeksha would begin on Kartika sudda ekadasi, an auspicious day in the Telugu calendar, on Friday. The conferment of deeksha would begin at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam of the temple at 8 a.m. The conferment would conclude on November 8, Kartika pournami.

The priests would confer Artha Mandala Deeksha to the devotees from November 24 to 28. The observation of deeskha would end on December 7, Margasira pournima. The temple would conduct Kalasa Utsavam at Sri Siva Rama Kshetram (Ramakoti) at Satyanarayanapuram here. A procession would reach the Kanaka Durga temple after Nagarotsavam. The temple priests would perform Chandi Yagam from December 15 to 19. Maha poornahuti would be performed on December 19. The temple cancelled all arjita sevas, both pratyaksha and paroksha, from December 15 to 19, she said, adding, all rituals would be performed as ekanta seva.