Bhavanapadu land owners seek ₹55 lakh per acre

People’s Associations United Forum leader B. Omkar on Friday asked the government to announce ₹55 lakh as compensation per acre and offer a 2BHK house house to each family before initiating land acquisition for the establishment of Bhavanapadu port in Santabommali mandal of Srikakulam district.

Mr. Omkar also objected to acquisition of 2,417 acres of land for the proposed port. “Almost all ports in India were developed within 350 acres. But the government is trying to acquire huge land here. It would lead to many socio-economic problems,” he said. He urged the government to construct a fishing harbour immediately since it was needed for the fishermen community while saying that the port would be useful only to corporate companies.