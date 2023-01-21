Bhashyam School boy wins prizes in yoga contests

January 21, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Yoga is skill in action, it is said. D. Dheeraj Shri Krishna, a seventh grade student from Bhashyam English Medium High School, Ashok Nagar branch, has mastered this skill.

He has won many prizes in the yoga competitions organised by different organisations at different places over the last few years.

He won a gold medal in the 47 th Sub-Junior National Yogasana Championship, organised by the Punjab Yoga Association, under the auspicious of the Yoga Federation of India, from October 28 to 31 at Firozpur, Punjab.

His other achievements include a bronze medal in the Sixth Federation Yogasana Sports Championship, won the title of “Master of Master Yoga” in the International Yoga Competition-2022, bagged a gold medal in Traditional Yogasana Association of Andhra Pradesh’s Second State-level Championship-2022, and gold medals in ‘Artistic Solo’ Sub Juniors (Boys) and SAAP State-level Yoga Asana League- 2022.

The school management applauded his achievements and encouraged him to participate in more such events.