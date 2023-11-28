HamberMenu
Bharatiya Kisan Morcha protest foiled at Agriculture Commissionerate in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh

The Kisan Morcha organized a protest in front of the Agriculture Commissionerate at Guntur

November 28, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Police foiled the protest of Bharatiya Kisan Morcha State body, which is demanding the Andhra Pradesh Government to declare 450 mandals as drought affected, on November 28. The Bharatiya Kisan Morcha State president Chigurupati Kumara Swamy alleged that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government were unable to recognize the real problems of the farmers. 

The Kisan Morcha organized a protest in front of the Agriculture Commissionerate at Guntur on Tuesday, in which the farmers and the members of the organization participated in large numbers. 

Mr. Kumara Swamy alleged that the police arrested them and they were not allowed to submit a memorandum to the Agriculture Commissioner on the ground reality of the farmers across the State. He criticised that the Chief Minister suppressed their protest by using police forces, instead of addressing the real problems of the farmers, and hence the Kisan Morcha would continue their agitation on behalf of the victims. 

The Kisan Morcha leader further alleged that their leaders were under house arrest at various cities in the State and the police were not allowing the leaders to come out on behalf of the farmers.

