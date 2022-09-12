Bharati Pawar visits new unit of BEL at Nimmaluru in Krishna district

The Union Minister of State tells officials to speed up construction work

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar visited the new unit of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which was constructed at Nimmaluru village in Krishna district.

The Minister, along with BEL General Manager B. Prabhakar Rao and Assistant General Manager D. Sahadevudu, visited the new factory premises on Monday, and enquired about the progress of the new project.

In a review meeting, Dr. Bharati asked the BEL executives about the new products being manufactured by the company, and appreciated the officers and staff for their contribution to the nation.

Mr. Prabhakar explained about the day-and-night devises being manufactured by BEL, Machilipatnam, and the purpose of the new unit at Nimmaluru.

The officers explained the use of holographic weapons, spotter scope, passive night vision, telescopic day sight and other devices, being manufactured by BEL, to the Minister.

Later, she went round the new factory premises and asked the officials to speed up the construction works.