Bharat Rashtra Samithi wants to replicate Telangana model of development in Andhra Pradesh, says its State president Thota Chandrasekhar

February 23, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - GUNTUR

Criticising that the successive governments in the newly carved Andhra Pradesh have failed to construct a capital city even nine years after bifurcation, Thota Chandrasekhar, Andhra Pradesh State president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi), has said that his party intends to usher in the Telangana model of development, welfare and social justice in the State.

‘Jagan, Naidu failed to deliver’

“Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have failed to deliver. In contrast, during the same period, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has shown what progress is,” Mr. Chandrasekhar told The Hindu at his residence in Guntur on Thursday.

“The BRS will field candidates in all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 general elections. Alliances will be decided at the time of elections and basing on the situation prevailing then,” he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar observed that Andhra Pradesh, with rich natural resources, was starved of development as the rulers had no commitment.

“People of the State are hardworking, but the leaders are only keen on getting re-elected and have ignored development, welfare and social justice,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

“Political leaders in the State have driven a wedge between people by provoking caste and religious sentiments, which is not good for democracy. The State is dominated by dynasty politics, which has to be ended,” he said.

‘KCR not responsible for bifurcation’

Brushing aside the criticism that KCR was responsible for bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the BRS State president said, “It was the Congress, the BJP, the TDP and the YSRCP, and the Chief Ministers who were at the helm up to 2014, who were responsible for it. Had they not been power-hungry, bifurcation would not have happened at all.”

Referring to the conditions in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Chandrasekhar said, “Infrastructure is pathetic, irrigation and drinking water facilities have not been developed, farmers are announcing crop holidays, debts are mounting, unemployment is growing by the day, and bifurcation promises have not been fulfilled. And yet, political party leaders are not raising their voice to achieve the just demands of the State.”

Mr. Chandrasekhar exuded confidence that the BRS would emerge as an alternative in the State.