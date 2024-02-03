Bharat Rang Mohotsav to begin on February 6 in Vijayawada

February 03, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada leg of Bharat Rang Mohotsav (BRM), a national theatre festival, organised by the National School of Drama (NSD) is scheduled to be held from February 6 to 11 at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

Addressing a press conference, on Saturday, NSD registrar Pradeep K. Mohanty and associate professor Vivek Emmaneni said that the week-long theatre festival will portray timeless classics, including ‘Gadayuddha’ (Duryodhana Vadha) directed by Keremane Shivananda Hegde, ‘End Game’ written by Samuel Beckett, ‘Khona’ written by Samina Luthfa, ‘Kahan Kabir’ written by Rajesh Joshi and ‘Ayodhya Kanda’ with the longest run time of 120 minutes.

This year’s festival is themed ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘Vande Bharangam’ — a call for global unity among actors and artists, they said, adding that the festival celebrates social harmony and endeavours to unite diverse cultures through performing arts.

Director, NSD, Chittaranjan Tripathy, who addressed the media virtually, said that the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav was a momentous occasion, as it reflects the organisations’ commitment to artistic excellence and cultural diversity.

The festival will be held in venues across Mumbai, Pune, Bhuj, Vijayawada, Jodhpur, Dibrugarh, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Ramnagar and Srinagar. This year, NSD introduced ‘Rang Haat’, an initiative aiming to create Asia’s first ‘global theatre’ market, bringing together theatre artists, programmers, patrons and supporters to discover hidden talent, showcase international projects and foster creative and financial partnerships.

The BRM was launched on February 1, 2024. It’s a 21-day cultural event featuring over 150 plays, along with workshops and discussions. For more information visit NSD/BRM official website https://nsd.gov.in/, www.brm.nsd.gov.in.