ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Rang Mahotsav to begin on February 6 in Vijayawada

February 03, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated February 04, 2024 01:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The BRM is a national theatre festival featuring over 150 plays, workshops and discussions across 21 days

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayawada leg of Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), a national theatre festival, organised by the National School of Drama (NSD) is scheduled to be held from February 6 to 11 at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.  

Addressing a press conference, on Saturday, NSD registrar Pradeep K. Mohanty and associate professor Vivek Emmaneni said that the week-long theatre festival will portray timeless classics, including ‘Gadayuddha’ (Duryodhana Vadha) directed by Keremane Shivananda Hegde, ‘End Game’ written by Samuel Beckett, ‘Khona’ written by Samina Luthfa, ‘Kahan Kabir’ written by Rajesh Joshi and ‘Ayodhya Kanda’ with the longest run time of 120 minutes.

This year’s festival is themed ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘Vande Bharangam’ — a call for global unity among actors and artists, they said, adding that the festival celebrates social harmony and endeavours to unite diverse cultures through performing arts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Director, NSD, Chittaranjan Tripathy, who addressed the media virtually, said that the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav was a momentous occasion, as it reflects the organisations’ commitment to artistic excellence and cultural diversity.

The festival will be held in venues across Mumbai, Pune, Bhuj, Vijayawada, Jodhpur, Dibrugarh, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Ramnagar and Srinagar. This year, NSD introduced ‘Rang Haat’, an initiative aiming to create Asia’s first ‘global theatre’ market, bringing together theatre artists, programmers, patrons and supporters to discover hidden talent, showcase international projects and foster creative and financial partnerships.

The BRM was launched on February 1, 2024. It’s a 21-day cultural event featuring over 150 plays, along with workshops and discussions. For more information visit NSD/BRM official website https://nsd.gov.in/, www.brm.nsd.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US