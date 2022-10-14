Bharat Jodo Yatra will improve poll prospects of Congress, says AICC leader 

The Hindu Bureau ONGOLE
October 14, 2022 22:02 IST

The Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by the Congresss leader Rahul Gandhi to ‘fight the sectarian agenda of the BJP’ has evoked a ‘tremendous response’, All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Sripathi Prakasam has said.

Mr. Prakasam, who has been named the party in-charge of organising the logistics for the yatra, before leaving for Kurnool said that the yatra had ‘caught the imagination of the common people’ in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka as they were struggling to eke out a living in the wake of the ever-increasing prices of all essential commodities, including cooking gas, petrol and diesel due to the ‘‘wrong economic’‘ policies of the Centre.

“The 3,500-km walkathon will improve the party’s poll prospects across the country including Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Prakasam, adding that senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, frontrunner in the party president poll, would improve the fortunes of the party.

Party state unit official spokesman Sk. Saida was present on the occasion.

