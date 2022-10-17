Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which took a two-day break after a massive public meeting at Ballari on October 15, will enter Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday (October 18) at Kshetragudi on Karnataka border and the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee has made massive arrangements for receiving Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Yatra.

Congress MP and Chief Adviser for former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, APCC president Sake Sailajanath, former president N. Raghuveera Reddy and DCC presidents of all the undivided districts are coming to welcome Mr. Rahul Gandhi at 7 a.m. near Jajirakallu Toll Plaza amid tight security. Working president Narreddy Tulasi Reddy said at 7 a.m. the Yatra would begin at Halaharvi Ramamandir and continue up to 9.30 a.m. and reach Aluru for an afternoon break.

At 4.30 p.m., Mr. Rahul Gandhi would address a street-corner meeting at MPP School at Minikurthi village and reach his tent at Chagi village on the way to Adoni for night halt. A public meeting is scheduled on Wednesday at Adoni.

The will continue till October 21 covering about 100 km in four Assembly segments — Aluru, Adoni, Yemmiganur, and Mantralayam — in Kurnool district. The villages he will touch include Kuruvalli Bulebeedu, Dhanapuram, Adoni, Yemmiganur, Mantralayam, and Madhavaram and then he will cross the Tungabhadra river bridge near Mantralayam.

Former MP Chinta Mohan said that the change in country’s politics was visible with 10 lakh people coming for the Ballari public meeting, after completing 1,000 km, and that was an indication of the change that people wanted.

The hunger deaths were increasing in the country under the BJP rule and the people’s freedom of speech had been taken away. Politicians were not allowed to speak publicly and Pawan Kalyan’s detention in Visakhapatnam was an example, the former MP added.