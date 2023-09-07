Bharat Joda Yatra marks beginning of BJP’s downfall: Congress

September 07, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - ONGOLE

Activists of the Congress party took out a rally to mark the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by party leader Rahul Gandhi, from the busy Church Centre to the RTC Bus Stand Centre here on Thursday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir had united all countrymen and caught the imagination of the people who struggled to make a living in the wake of the skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities, including fuel, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Sripathi Prakasam.

The Congress activists vowed to unseat the BJP-led government at the Centre, which tried to “divide the people by pursuing its sectarian agenda”.

The downfall of the BJP had started in the wake of the successful conduct of the march across the nation and the people’s preference for the Congress party was very much visible in the Karnataka Assembly elections as it brought to the fore the issues of the common man, including unemployment and price rise, said APCC spokesperson Sk. Saida.

The Congress party had emerged as a rallying point for all opposition parties to unitedly fight against the ‘‘anti-people’‘ Narendra Modi government at the Centre, said party Prakasam district president Eda Sudhakar Reddy.

