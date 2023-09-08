‘Bharat’ is our cultural identity, asserts BJP-Andhra Pradesh vice-president

September 08, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - ONGOLE

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Andhra Pradesh unit vice-president Vakati Narayana Reddy has accused the opposition parties of raking up what he termed a needless controversy over the name ‘Bharat’.

Addressing the media here on Friday after taking part in ‘Naa Desham Na Bhoomi’ campaign, Mr. Narayana Reddy said the reference to Bharat exists in the Constitution.

“Article 1 of the Constitution says, ‘India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States’. The reference to Bharat is also there in the voter identity card, Aadhaar card, passport as well as in currency notes,” Mr. Narayana Reddy said.

He took a swipe at opposition parties, stating that they were making a hue and cry over the BJP’s invocation of the cultural identity of the nation even as the opposition alliance named itself the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

“The country’s name Bharat emerged from King Bharata, a legendary monarch who is considered as the forebearer of all countrymen,” he explained.

He took strong exception to Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma. “It is a righteous way of life for our countrymen from time immemorial. People will teach a lesson to the DMK for hurting the feelings of Hindus,” he said.

He said the country was forging ahead on the development front under the Narendra Modi government.

Accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State of “failing on all fronts”, he said people were suffering because of the wrong policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. “Unscheduled power cuts have made the lives of the people miserable, as well as the hefty hike in power tariff,” he said.

BJP Prakasam district president P.V. Siva Reddy said the party’s signature campaign against the State government for including “tainted persons” in the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam Trust Board had evoked a positive response from the people.