Bharat Electronics Limited unveils its expansion plans at Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam

March 04, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

A delegation of the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Machilipatnam, explained the company’s expansion plans in Andhra Pradesh, at the two-day Global Investors Summit organised in Visakhapatnam.

BEL Director (Finance) Damodar Bhattad said that the company was setting up two units in the State.

The Defence Integration Complex would come up at Palasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai district at a cost of ₹300 crore in a phased manner, Mr. Damodar said.

General Manager Jitendra Singh said that the advanced night vision equipment manufacturing unit would be established at Nimmaluru in Krishna district. “The unit is under construction and will be commissioned soon,” Mr. Singh said.

The BEL displayed the passive night vision devices, digital goniometer, 3D models, medium range surface-to-air missile system and some advanced night vision products, Mr. Singh added.

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy, BEL Executive Director Sankar Subramanian and other officers were among those who visited the stall.

Mr. Subramanian participated in the panel discussion on the aerospace and defence sector arranged during the summit. New employment opportunities would be created with the setting up of the BEL’s new units, Mr. Damodar said.