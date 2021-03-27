Bharat bandh partial in Chittoor

Heavy vehicles seen stranded on the busy national highway, near Nagari in Chittoor district on Friday.

CHITTOOR

27 March 2021 01:16 IST

The 12-hour Bharat bandh, called by the Samyuktha Kisan Morcha, was partial in several parts of Chittoor district on Friday.

Predominantly steered by the Left parties and their allied trade unions, the bandh had its impact felt from morning till noon, with road blockades at Chittoor, Kuppam, Nagari and Puttur.

Advertising

Advertising

Traffic came to a halt on the Chittoor-Vellore road for an hour after activists of the CITU staged a protest. Heavy vehicles were stranded for several kilometres on the two national highways towards Chennai when the protesters blocked the roads at Puttur and Nagari. Inter-State traffic was affected at all places in Chittoor district for a brief while.

As the APSRTC buses were confined to their respective depots all over Chittoor district from the early hours of Friday till 1 p.m., the impact of bandh was visible. However, business establishments functioned as usual.