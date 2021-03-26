Bharat bandh likely to paralyse life in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 March 2021 00:42 IST

VSP privatisation being opposed

Normal life in the city is likely to be affected as all trade trade unions, people’s organisations, political parties and shops and establishments are expected to participate in the Bharat bandh being organised on Friday against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), PSUs and ‘anti-people’ policies of the Centre.

APSRTC buses will remain off the roads till 1 p.m. on Friday to express solidarity with the people. A protest will be held on the highway at Maddilapalem at 6 a.m. in which representatives of all trade unions, people’s organisations and the general public are expected to participate.

The maximum impact is likely to be felt in the industrial area of the city at Gajuwaka and Kurmannapalem.

Some of the educational institutions have declared a holiday. It, however, goes without saying that the schools and colleges will remain closed as there would be no public transport.

CITU city president R.K.S.V. Kumar has called upon all sections to participate in the strike and make it a success.