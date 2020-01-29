Bharat Bandh against Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens observed in Kurnool

The Bharat Bandh, called by the All India Muslim Law Board and The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF), was observed in the city from morning till midday on Wednesday.

Shops remained closed in some parts of the city and small clusters of activists were spotted protesting across the town. The bandh was supported by Muslim organisations and various progressive caste organisations.

Women’s association leader Patnam Rajeswari criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). “The Acts go against the people of the country. People across the country are opposing them. however, the government is still going ahead with them,” she said.

She demanded that the CAA and NRC must be withdrawn and added that the government must focus on more important aspects. “There are numerous atrocities committed against women in the country. The government must make laws for women’s safety,” she added.

Another protester added that already 12 State governments have gone against the CAA. She warned the government that the protests across the country would only intensify if the Act is not withdrawn.