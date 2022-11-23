Bhanumurthy appointed member of Vigilance and Monitoring Committee of Vizianagaram district

November 23, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Assembly Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Wednesday said that the police and the Vigilance and Monitoring Committees of respective districts should work in tandem to check atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

He congratulated senior advocate Bonga Bhanumurthy on his appointment as a member of the Vigilance and Monitoring Committee of Vizianagaram district. He will be in office for a term of two years. The committee is headed by the Collector.

Effective implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-1989 and the Protection of Civil Rights Act-1955 and such other laws would ensure speedy justice, he said.

Mr. Bhanumurthy said that he would study the issues of those sections and ensure speedy justice by bringing them to the notice of the Collector, SP and other members of the Vigilance and Monitoring Committee.

