‘Bhagavad Gita disseminates divine knowledge to each and every one’

September 03, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Prabodha Seva Samiti-Indu Vignana Vedika’s Vizianagaram district president V. Sankara Rao on September 3 urged all parents and teachers to make students read the Bhagavad Gita regularly as it will make them understand the importance of divine power and knowledge in day-to-day life.

Addressing a media conference, he said that Sri Krishna Janmashtami would be celebrated in a traditional way at Gurajada Kalabharati ground of Vizianagaram from September 6 to 10. He urged people to participate in the celebrations since Lord Krishna’s teachings would be explained by experts in the spiritual discourses to be organised every evening on the same premises.

He said that Acharya Prabodhananda Yogiswara Swamy’s books, which enable the reader to know the intricacies of Hindu religion and Lord Krishna’s teachings in a simple way, would be displayed at the venue. The association members CVS Naidu and K. Rajesh said that a religious procession would be taken up on September 10, to mark the culmination of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.