HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Bhagavad Gita disseminates divine knowledge to each and every one’

‘Sri Krishna Janmashtami would be celebrated in a traditional way at Gurajada Kalabharati ground of Vizianagaram from September 6 to 10’

September 03, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Prabodha Seva Samithi-Indu Jnana Vedika president V. Sankara Rao addressing the media conference in Vizianagaram on September 3.

Prabodha Seva Samithi-Indu Jnana Vedika president V. Sankara Rao addressing the media conference in Vizianagaram on September 3. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prabodha Seva Samiti-Indu Vignana Vedika’s Vizianagaram district president V. Sankara Rao on September 3 urged all parents and teachers to make students read the Bhagavad Gita regularly as it will make them understand the importance of divine power and knowledge in day-to-day life.

Addressing a media conference, he said that Sri Krishna Janmashtami would be celebrated in a traditional way at Gurajada Kalabharati ground of Vizianagaram from September 6 to 10. He urged people to participate in the celebrations since Lord Krishna’s teachings would be explained by experts in the spiritual discourses to be organised every evening on the same premises.

He said that Acharya Prabodhananda Yogiswara Swamy’s books, which enable the reader to know the intricacies of Hindu religion and Lord Krishna’s teachings in a simple way, would be displayed at the venue. The association members CVS Naidu and K. Rajesh said that a religious procession would be taken up on September 10, to mark the culmination of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.