Bhagavad Gita discourse from March 30 in Rajamannar temple

March 28, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nishkama Foundation members releasing brochures in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

Nishkama Foundation president K. Aruna will explain the inner meaning of Sankhya Yogam, second chapter of Bhagavad Gita, between March 30 to April 3 in Rajamannar Venugopala Swamy temple located in Kothapeta of Vizianagaram district. The discourse will be held between 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Addressing the media conference, she urged parents to attend the discourse along with their kids to understand the slokas and meanings of Sankhya Yogam, which explained themes of duty and selfless action. Nishkama Foundation members Balabhadruni Nageswara Rao, G.C.H. Veerabhadra Rao, M. Suryakanthama and others were present.

