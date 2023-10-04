October 04, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) boycotted duties on Wednesday in protest of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids on the houses of two of its members—P. Srinivasa Rao and T. Anjaneyulu—over their alleged links to Left-wing extremists.

The advocates strongly objected to the raids, saying that their fellow advocates, whom the NIA targeted, were not criminals.

Leading the demonstration, AP Bar Council member and All India Lawyers’ Union State president S. Rajendra Prasad said the NIA officers could not give proper reasons for their searches.

He stated that the two advocates were not accused in any cases, and therefore, they could not be questioned on the cases dealt by them. The raids by NIA were in blatant violation of the law, and the manner in which they were carried out was an affront to the legal profession.

BBA president K.B. Sundar, general secretary J. Sridhar and others were present.

