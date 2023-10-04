ADVERTISEMENT

Bezawada Bar Association boycotts duties over NIA raids on lawyers in Andhra Pradesh

October 04, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The raids by NIA were in blatant violation of the law, and the manner in which they were carried out was an affront to the legal profession, assert the lawyers’ body

The Hindu Bureau,V. Raghavendra

Bezawada Bar Association staging a protest at the City Courts Complex in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) boycotted duties on Wednesday in protest of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids on the houses of two of its members—P. Srinivasa Rao and T. Anjaneyulu—over their alleged links to Left-wing extremists. 

The advocates strongly objected to the raids, saying that their fellow advocates, whom the NIA targeted, were not criminals. 

Leading the demonstration, AP Bar Council member and All India Lawyers’ Union State president S. Rajendra Prasad said the NIA officers could not give proper reasons for their searches. 

He stated that the two advocates were not accused in any cases, and therefore, they could not be questioned on the cases dealt by them. The raids by NIA were in blatant violation of the law, and the manner in which they were carried out was an affront to the legal profession.  

BBA president K.B. Sundar, general secretary J. Sridhar and others were present.

