Beware of OTT frauds, says Prakasam SP

July 09, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The Prakasam police have cautioned the public against using a third-party app that allows users to access TV shows, movies or other media content offered on over-the-top (OTT) platforms for free for at cheap rates. This comes amidst the rising number of people getting defrauded by cybercriminals.

Reviewing various cases of cybercrimes reported in the district on Sunday, Prakasam superintendent of police (SP) Malika Garg asked the people not to get carried away by tempting offers such as free subscription. Such apps come with fake links related to OTT platforms promising web series, movies or television serials. The app will allow cybercriminals to access sensitive information in the device and swiftly withdraw money from users’ bank accounts.

“It has come to our notice that those behind the illegally operated apps had also downloaded the content offered on OTT from illegal sources in violation of the Copyrights Act. Those cheated should immediately call 1930 or visit the national cyber crime reporting portal www.cybercrime.gov.in,” the SP said.

