Beware of job fraud, SCR tells aspirants

Officials clarify that the SCR notification to engage ATVM facilitators was not for recruitment; the facilitators will only get a bonus on ticket sales and will not have any salary, they say

Published - June 28, 2024 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Officials ask candidates to apply for jobs in railways only through official website.

Officials ask candidates to apply for jobs in railways only through official website. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) have cautioned the unemployed youth of fraudsters who make false promises to get them jobs as Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) facilitators at railway stations.

The SCR Vijayawada division issued a notification on June 10, 2024, to engage facilitators for operating ATVMs in 26 railway stations. However, Public Relations Officer Nusrat M. Mandrupkar clarified in a release on Friday that the notification was not for recruitment and that the facilitators will only get a bonus on ticket sales; they will not have any salary.

“But, some fraudsters were misleading the youth, saying it was job notification. Applicants are advised not to pay the middlemen and to go through the official website, www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in. We request the applicants not to fall prey to fraudulent job sites and social media platforms,” she said.

For more information, applicants contact the office of the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, DRM’s Office, located near Vijaywada Railway Station, Ms. Mandrupkar said.

