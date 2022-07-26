Beware of fake NHM job drive: Health Commissioner

Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner and National Health Mission, A.P. director J. Nivas said that there was no recruitment drive by the National Health Mission going on in the State.

In a release on Tuesday, Mr. Nivas said that false information related to the recruitment of candidates for various positions in NHM was doing the rounds on social media platforms and fake letters in the name of Ayushman Bharath for recruitment of MLPH, medical lab technician, pharmacist and others were being circulated.

He said the Health Department would publish notifications in the newspapers for any kind of recruitment.