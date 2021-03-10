Andhra Pradesh

Beware of fake job notification, people told

The Regional Joint Director of the Women Development & Child Welfare (WD & CW) Department, Visakhapatnam, has cautioned people against responding to the fake notification calling for applications for appointment as ‘Supervisors’ in the WD & CW Department.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Y. Sailaja, RJD (FAC), noted that fake appointment order was issued to Miriyala Krishnaveni of Komarada in Vizianagaram district appointing her as ‘contract supervisor Grade II’ by some unknown person in the name of the Regional Director, WD & CW Department. The Project Director, WD & CW, Vizianagaram, is filing an FIR before the SHO, Vizianagaram, regarding the fake orders. Ms. Sailaja noted that no such orders were issued by the department and no applications were called for appointment. She appealed to the public not to respond to the fake appointment orders.

