Beware of cyber frauds: Home Minister counsels women

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita has asked girls and women to be cautious while using smartphones, which hackers are breaking into to steal personal data.

Ms. Sucharita along with Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani and Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanita, women MLAs and officials, participated in a one-day workshop on ‘Women Safety in Cyber Space’, organised by police at the Secretariat on Friday.

The Home Minister praised Director General of Police (DGP) Gowtam Sawang for organising the workshop for women public representatives and bureaucrats, which was a first of its kind in the country.

‘Smartphone users’

“Cyber crimes are increasing, particularly against women and minors. Cyber offenders are targetting women and girls using smart phones and in social media groups. On some instances, cyber frauds are driving women to suicides,” the Home Minister observed.

Mr. Sawang said women are facing many challenges in cyber space, and the programme was aimed at sensitizing school and college-going girls and women on data hacking and related cyber crimes.

AP Police in Association with eSF Labs, will take up a sensitization programme, involving all district SPs in the State, the DGP said.

“Steps are being taken to launch to receive complaints directly by female victims without their visiting police stations. We are planning to create awareness on dos and dont’s, and on cyber literacy, speedy and transparent investigation on cyber offences and launch campaigns on hacking,” Mr. Sawang explained.

Police will soon launch cyber warriors, and use all women groups to provide security for women in the State, he said. Further, awareness programmes will be conducted in all educational institutions, involving women employees, by organising ‘Kala Jathas’, ‘rallies’ and ‘documentaries’.

eSF Labs founder A. Anil gave a power point presentation on how fraudsters are hacking smart phones, emails and social media groups which are leading to crimes.

Women MLAs and officials spoke about the increasing crime against women in the workshop.

Handbook released

Later, the Ministers released a handbook on ‘Cyber safety for women and children’, launched Whatsapp No.9121211100 and Helpline Nos. 112 and 181.

Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, DGs, Addl DGs and Secretariat employees participated in the workshop.