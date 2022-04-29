Better KTR confines himself to issues pertaining to Telangana, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

‘The Telangana Minister should know that distribution of assets worth up to ₹60,000 crore between the two States is still pending’

In a retort to Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s comment that there was no power and drinking water in the “neighbouring State” and that the condition of roads in that State was bad, Adviser (Public Affairs), Government of Andhra Pradesh, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, on Friday advised him to better speak about his own State.

Mr. Rama Rao should keep in mind the fact that Andhra Pradesh was left to fend for itself without a capital city, and distribution of assets worth up to ₹60,000 crore between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was still pending, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

There was no development for five years after bifurcation, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, suggesting that the TDP government could do little to take the State forward.

Not proper: Botcha

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said it was not proper on the part of leaders such as Mr. Rama Rao, who are in responsible positions, to make such comments.

“I was in Hyderabad till yesterday and had to switch the generator on,” Mr. Satyanarayana said, alleging that there was no power supply during his stay in the capital of Telangana.

In spite of the difficulty, I did not speak to anyone about it, he said. Taking objection to what he called unwarranted comments made by Mr. Rama Rao, Mr. Satyanarayana insisted that Mr. Rama Rao take back his words.

Roja’s take

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister R.K. Roja, who met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with her family in Hyderabad, said Mr. Rama Rao’s comments were about the “neighbouring States.”

“If his remark is aimed at Andhra Pradesh, I will condemn it,” Ms. Roja said, and added that she would invite him to see for himself the development achieved by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy amidst heavy odds.