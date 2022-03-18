Better connectivity sought to Tirupati from Srikakulam

Railways urged to add stoppage at Harishchandrapuram

A view of the Harischandrapuram railway station, which like several other stations in the district is in urgent need of upgradation in facilities.

Railways urged to add stoppage at Harishchandrapuram

Travelling to Tirupati has become a Herculean task for many devotees from Srikakulam district in the absence of direct trains to the pilgrim destination.

While the Puri-Tirupati Express is an option, passengers say it is inadequate as the train only at Srikakulam Road in the district. Many people from Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Palasa and Icchapuram have requested the Railways to arrange a stoppage for the train at Harischandrapuram station as it is located close to NH-16.

Harischandrapuram sarpanch G. Kesava Rao asked the government to ensure a halt for important trains such as Puri-Tirupati and other trains at Harischandrapuram railway station. “Only the Palasa-Visakhapatnam passenger stops at the station which is also in a dilapidated condition. It has to be renovated immediately. We have brought the issue to the notice of railway authorities through the Srikakulam Collector,” he said.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said that the plight of passengers was brought to the notice of the Union government. “We asked the government to extend the Tirumala express up to Srikakulam from Visakhapatnam. However, the proposal was not accepted due to the lack of a pit line which is needed for washing and cleaning of the train. We have asked railway officials to construct the pit line in order to ensure hassle-free travel for devotees from the district,” Mr. Rammohan Naidu said.