Betrayal, cry teacher unions; vow to continue their fight on PRC issue

vijayawada

09 February 2022 00:06 IST

Leaders quit PRC Sadhana Samithi steering committee, resolve to form new group

Alleging that the leaders of the PRC Sadhana Samithi steering committee have ‘betrayed’ them by taking ‘unilateral’ stand on the prime issues of the employees, teachers and pensioners, leaders of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations (FAPTO) have decided to break away from the Employees JAC, form a new group and continue their fight on the pay revision issue.

As part of their protest, the federation leaders would submit memorandum to the Collectors across the 13 districts of the State on February 11 and on 12, a round table of the organisations ready to join the fight would discuss the course of action.

In the run-up to their protest, the teacher unions are attending duties wearing black badges from February 7.

Leaders of various teachers’ unions, meanwhile, on Tuesday tendered their resignations to the posts they held in the steering committee of the PRC Sadhana Samithi in protest, calling the outcome of the talks between the government and the leaders of the PRC Sadhana Samithi a “great betrayal”.

State president of the State Teachers Union (STU) C. H. Joseph Sudheer Babu, State general secretary of the United Teachers Federation (UTF) K.S.S. Prasad and State president of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) G. Hrudaya Raju resigned from the steering committee of the employees’ JAC.

They said the leaders at the helm of the PRC Sadhana Samithi clearly lacked conviction and made a climbdown on prime concerns of the employees, including the crucial fitment issue, HRA, gratuity, additional quantum pension and the repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

While it was decided that the government invitation for talks would not be accepted till the Ashutosh Mishra report was made public and the GOs on the PRC were kept in abeyance, but the four leaders who attended the talks with the Group of Ministers, “compromised” on them without taking others into confidence, they alleged.

They said the steering committee leaders had assured the scores of employees, teachers, pensioners and contract and outsourced workers who made the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest a success by participating in large numbers, that they would not let them down, but at the end belied their hopes.