Andhra Pradesh

Best Village and Ward Volunteers to be felicitated from April 12

The East Godavari district authorities are set to felicitate the Village and Ward Volunteers from April 12 to 21, marking their services at the ground level and role in implementing the welfare schemes.

In an official release, District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has said that Assembly constituency-level schedule has been finalised and the recipients of best service awards have been identified across the district. The felicitation programme will commence in Kakinada city and rural Assembly segments on April 12.

