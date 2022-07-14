Best performers in Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to be felicitated today

The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare will felicitate the representatives of the best performing hospitals, doctors and data entry operators who have contributed to the successful implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission programme in Andhra Pradesh.

Awards will be presented by Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu, Special Secretary G.S. Naveen Kumar, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas and Andhra Pradesh Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad CEO Vinod Kumar in a programme in the city on Thursday.

The Government General Hospitals (GGHs) in Vijayawada and Kakinada and Tirupati have been named as the best performing GGHs in the State, while Eluru, Vizianagaram and Rajamahendravaram district hospitals have been adjudged the best performing district hospitals.

Kavali, Araku and Ramachandrapuram area hospitals have been chosen as the best performing area hospitals while Kannepalli Moulidhar (GGH, Srikakulam), D. Nagarjuna (GGH, Kakinada) and K. Venkata Subba Rao (District Hospital, Eluru) have been recognised as the best performing data entry operators.

Kuchipudi Babu (SVRR, Tirupati), Degala Manikanta (GGH, Kakinada) and Kallepalli Rakesh Kumar (District Hospital, Machilipatnam) have been chosen as the best performing rollout managers.

Dr. Sai Kumar of urban primary health centre (UPHC), Ramalingeswara Nagar and Dr. Sai Sree of Sreeramulapeta UPHC and Dr. Vivek of Ranigarithota UPHC have been adjudged the best performing UPHC doctors.

Andhra Pradesh is the first State in the country to create Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) numbers for over 60% of its population (3.21 crore people) so far.