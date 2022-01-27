Best pay offered to employees: Governor

No mention of three Capitals, abolition of Council in speech

The Andhra Pradesh government announced the formation of 13 districts at the Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday. The new districts will come into force from Ugadi, Telugu New Year.

Secondly, in an apparent manner, the government has hinted that there is no scope for upward revision of fitment. Strikingly, there was no mention of three Capitals issues in the Governor’s speech at the Republic Day celebrations. Neither, was there a mention of abolition of the Legislative Council.

PM Kisan

The government also chose to drop the “PM Kisan” words from Rythu Bharosa financial assistance. The Central government has categorically stated that PM Kisan being a central government scheme, it cannot be clubbed with the State government schemes.

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan unfurled the Tricolour flag at IGMC Stadium Complex here. On the occasion, the Governor said that in line with the election manifesto promise made by the government for delivery of more efficient services to people and for good governance, 13 more districts in the State of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious day of Ugadi were being created. Two districts would be exclusively for Tribal population, with this, the total tally of districts in the State would go up to 26, he said.

The Governor, referring to the employees welfare, said the government had given the best possible Pay Revision Commission (PRC) possible in the present circumstances.

“Let nothing come between the government and its employees. Together, we should work towards serving the people of this State,” he said in the backdrop of the indefinite strike call given by the State employees, teachers and pensioners over implementation of the new scales of pay.

“In spite of COVID-induced economic distress, we are implementing the 11th Pay Revision Commission, which is going to put an additional financial burden of ₹10, 247 crore on the government’s exchequer,” he said.

The Governor said in a first of its kind initiative in the country, the Government was extending YSR Rythu Bharosa assistance of ₹13,500 per year in three installments to each farmer. As on date, a total of ₹19,126 crores was distributed as Rythu Bharosa assistance, he said.

The Governor’s remarks assume significance in the wake of Central government assertion that ₹6,000 paid by it under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi should not be clubbed with the Rythu Bharosa.

National Education Policy

The Governor said, as step towards theNational Education Policy, the government was introducing a 6 level school system. It was to develop physical, psychological and intellectual faculties of students, steps were being taken to have separate teachers to teach each subject, he said. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others were present.