Benz Circle flyover trial run begins

The newly constructed Benz Circle flyover was opened on Monday evening for a trial run in the presence of Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, Commissioner of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and National Highways Authority of India, Vijayawada unit project director M. Vidya Sagar.

All vehicles were allowed on the flyover as officials noted their observations.

Mr. Imtiaz said that the flyover built at a cost of ₹80 crore would reduce the traffic burden on the national highway (Kolkata-Chennai) in the city.

The three-lane flyover would be officially inaugurated next month by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who would dedicate it to the nation.

He said that the work on the 2.3-km-long structure (1.4 km flyover and 0.88 km approach roads) began in 2016 and the completion was delayed due to design change and other issues.

He said the second side of the flyover would be completed in the coming two years.

Mr. Tirumala Rao said technical issues if found would be rectified after the trial run.

He said that the approach road near Skew Bridge was steep and speed-breakers would be arranged if necessary.