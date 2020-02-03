Benz Circle flyover opens for trial run today

The newly-constructed Benz Circle flyover is going to be open for a trial run on Monday. However, officials iterated that the flyover is meant only for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

Vijayawada Project Implementation Unit (PIU) director M. Vidya Sagar said that all the works on the 2.2 km long flyover, baring minor paint jobs, were completed. After recording observations, the flyover will be closed and later inaugurated officially.

Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari is likely to inaugurate the flyover.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Vidya Sagar said that the flyover has a three-lane road with paved shoulder and two-wheelers would not be allowed.

The police department will ensure that only four-wheelers were allowed on the flyover, Mr. Vidya Sagar said.

Paperwork for construction of another half of the flyover (phase II) was under way and the project was likely to be awarded to a contractor by March-end, he said.