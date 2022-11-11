Bengaluru couple, son die as car hits milk tanker near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh

Poor visibility due to heavy rain is believed to be the reason for the accident

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
November 11, 2022 19:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy inspecting the accident site near Kanipakam in Chittoor district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A young couple and their two-year-old son died on the sport when the car in which they were traveling hit a milk tanker on the Tirupati-Bengaluru national highway near Kanipakam town, 10 km from here, on November 11 (Friday) evening.

According to Kanipakam police, the family hailing from Bengaluru was on its way to Tirupati when it met with the accident. Poor visibility due to heavy rain was believed to be the reason for the accident. The police had a tough time to retrieve the bodies from the mangled vehicles.

Among the deceased is Addankia Ashok Babu (30). The name of his wife and son were yet to be ascertained when the last report came in.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chittoor Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Murthy visited the spot. The bodies have been sent to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Chittoor for post-mortem . A case has been registered. The police said that the family’s relatives were being contacted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app