Bengaluru couple, son die as car hits milk tanker near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh

Poor visibility due to heavy rain is believed to be the reason for the accident

A young couple and their two-year-old son died on the sport when the car in which they were traveling hit a milk tanker on the Tirupati-Bengaluru national highway near Kanipakam town, 10 km from here, on November 11 (Friday) evening.

According to Kanipakam police, the family hailing from Bengaluru was on its way to Tirupati when it met with the accident. Poor visibility due to heavy rain was believed to be the reason for the accident. The police had a tough time to retrieve the bodies from the mangled vehicles.

Among the deceased is Addankia Ashok Babu (30). The name of his wife and son were yet to be ascertained when the last report came in.

Chittoor Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Murthy visited the spot. The bodies have been sent to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Chittoor for post-mortem . A case has been registered. The police said that the family’s relatives were being contacted.