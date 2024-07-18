GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru-based organisation moots digital varsity near Bhogapuram airport

Published - July 18, 2024 06:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

A Bengaluru-based organisation Vision Digital India has sought the cooperation of the State government for the establishment of a digital university in the vicinity of the Bhogapuram international airport that is coming up in the district.

Its chairman Harikrishna Maram met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on July 17 (Wednesday) and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

The organisation had recently entered into an agreement with the Raffles Education Group which had 16 institutions in several countries to offer certificate courses in artificial intelligence and other subjects which would improve employment opportunities, he told the media here on July 18.

Mr. Harikrishna hoped that Mr. Naidu’s vision would spur economic activity in the entire North Andhra region and attract more investments in near future.

