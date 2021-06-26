Bengal twins bag ₹50 lakh jobs with Google unit

Graduates from first batch of SRM-AP

Doing things together seems to come naturally to Saptarshi and Rajarshi Mazumder — twins from West Bengal at SRM University-AP — who have both bagged jobs at Japan’s PVP Inc., a strategic partner for Google Japan, with an eye-popping ₹50 lakh pay package each.

While getting placed in the same company in the same campus drive was a coincidence, the brothers — children of Biswajit Mazumder and Purabi Mazumder — in one voice say, “It is natural that we got selected by the same company. It wasn’t a surprise for us.”

The brothers said they always stayed together and studied together. They have the same interests, ambitions and “our brains work the same way.” The brothers, who grew up in Jharkhandm, said they always had the same grade and it’s only natural that they got placed in the same company.

SRM University-AP, from where the duo graduated in Computer Science and Engineering, says it is the first private university in India to achieve placements with ₹50 lakh pay package for the maiden batch.

“When we prepare for something, he will know if I’m facing any difficulty and helps me. I do the same for him, and if we don’t understand something we prepare together,” says Mr. Rajarshi.Apart from studies, the 22-year-old brothers are both football fans. Mr. Rajarshi says 50% of his life is football and he loves Manchester United while Mr. Saptarshi is a fan of Barcelona.

The duo will begin working in Google’s Japan’s workplace from September.