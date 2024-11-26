ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal tiger passes away in Tirupati zoo due to old age

Published - November 26, 2024 09:13 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Bengal tiger ‘Madhu’, which breathed its last due to old age at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP), in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A male Bengal tiger named ‘Madhu’ breathed its last at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati on Saturday, due to old age and prolonged illness.

The eleven-year-old big cat was brought to the zoo from Bannerghatta National Park, Bengaluru, in 2018, which turned out to be a major attraction among the visitors.

The tiger had been under intensive medical care for the last seven months by the veterinary team, but Madhu’s health continued to worsen. On finding the tiger breathless and motionless on Saturday, SVZP authorities confirmed the animal as dead. The post mortem disclosed the reason of the death as ‘multiple organ failure’.

