Beneficiaries to have say in house construction

Govt. will form panels involving them in procurement of materials: Minister

The State government has chalked out plans to involve the beneficiaries of the YSR Housing scheme in the construction of houses. The government will form committees comprising the beneficiaries. The idea is to leave the option of procuring the requisite material and take up construction as per their convenience.

Housing Minister Ch. Ranganatha Raju told The Hindu that two to three committees would be formed based on the size of each Jagananna Colony.

The idea is being successfully implemented at Yendagandi village of Undi constituency in West Godavari district. Three committees have been formed in the village where 350 houses are being constructed.

The constitution of the committees would help in savings. For instance, a miller would cost ₹4,000 per day including rent. A beneficiary or a group of beneficiaries would have to pay the same rent per day. So, if a committee hires a vibrator or concrete miller, it would bring down the cost, resulting in savings, he explains.

Mr. Sriranganatha Raju says that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would take part in the distribution of pattas at Kakinada in East Godavari district on December 25. Similar programmes would be organised at Tirupati in Chittoor district on December 28 and at Vizianagaram on December 30, he says.

Land acquisition

The State government, so far, has acquired 66,518 acres of land with a market value of about ₹23,500 crore. Of the total land pooled, the government has spent ₹8,800 crore on purchase of private land. As many as 17,500 Jagananna Colonies will come up across the State.

The government aims at constructing 28.3 lakh houses in the next three years and will initiate the first phase of constructing 15.6 lakh houses on December 25 with the break-up being 8,914 houses in each assembly constituency.

The phase-I of construction of houses is targeted to be completed by June 2022 and in phase-II, 13 lakh houses will be constructed by June 2023.

The government would spend ₹920 crore on water supply for construction of the houses. Likewise, ₹6,800 crore would be spent on water and power supply, the Minister says.