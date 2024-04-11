Beneficiaries of welfare schemes keen to vote for YSRCP: Bellana Chandrasekhar

April 11, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Vizianagaram Lok Sabha candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar, on Thursday, said that the beneficiaries of government welfare schemes were keen to vote for the ruling party in the upcoming general elections for the uninterrupted continuation of those schemes, including distribution of pensions for elderly people.

Along with Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, he conducted election campaign in Dharmapuri village of Vizianagaram Assembly segment. Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that the people’s response during door-to-door campaign was good, while also hoping that all YSRCP candidates in the district would win their respective seats with a thumping majority.

