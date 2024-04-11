GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Beneficiaries of welfare schemes keen to vote for YSRCP: Bellana Chandrasekhar

April 11, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP Vizianagaram MP candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar interacting with people in Dharmapuri village of Vizianagaram district on Thursday.

YSRCP Vizianagaram MP candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar interacting with people in Dharmapuri village of Vizianagaram district on Thursday.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Vizianagaram Lok Sabha candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar, on Thursday, said that the beneficiaries of government welfare schemes were keen to vote for the ruling party in the upcoming general elections for the uninterrupted continuation of those schemes, including distribution of pensions for elderly people.

Along with Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, he conducted election campaign in Dharmapuri village of Vizianagaram Assembly segment. Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that the people’s response during door-to-door campaign was good, while also hoping that all YSRCP candidates in the district would win their respective seats with a thumping majority.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.