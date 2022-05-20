Beneficiaries of Central schemes from three A.P. districts to interact with Modi on May 31

May 20, 2022 20:11 IST

Programme being organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has said that a few beneficiaries of 11 Central government schemes in Chittoor, Krishna and Vizianagaram districts will virtually interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31.

In a video-conference with Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on the preparation for the programme being organised as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Friday, Mr. Sharma said nodal officers were appointed to make the programme a success.

Mr. Gauba said that Mr. Modi would interact with the beneficiaries from Shimla.

The focus would be on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission & Amrut, Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi, One Nation One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana.

Special Chief Secretaries Praveen Kumar, Ajay Jain and B. Rajasekhar; and Principal Secretaries Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Harish Kumar, M. Ravi Chandra, R. Mutyala Raju and Babu. A were present in the video-conference.